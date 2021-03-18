PDM’s rift revealed its game of vested interests, says Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said rift in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) exposed the fact that both Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were manipulating each other for their vested interests.”The entire alliance is based upon the game of personal gains,” Qureshi said in response to opposition’s postponement of long march due to differences over submission of en masse resignations from assemblies. Qureshi said PDM’s political parties even cast doubts over each other in Senate elections, however, now the cracks in their union had become fully exposed. The minister mentioned that the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari made resignations conditional with the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, which was turned down by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in the same meeting. Due to differences, he said, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman cancelled the long march and left the conference. Qureshi recalled that he had always termed PDM an “unnatural alliance of interests” among political parties which were way different in their manifesto and ideology. He said the alliance of PDM was meant to avoid the action of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against their corruption.