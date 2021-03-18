Lockdown imposed in six Peshawar areas

PESHAWAR: District administration on Wednesday imposed lockdown in six localities of the district on the recommendation of the health department.

The administration has imposed lockdown in Haryana Payan, Larama, Pishtakhara and Sarband villages and New Zaryab Colony and Zintara Residences on Charsadda Road.

The administration has banned the entry and exit to these areas except those supplying essential commodities. It also banned gatherings in these localities and shopkeepers have been directed to keep their shops closed till further order.

Meanwhile, the administration sealed 22 schools, 31 eateries and imposed fines on 104 citizens for violating the Covid-19 regulations. Several citizens were fined for not wearing facemasks in crowded areas.