Islamic countries must join against Islamophobia, terrorism: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: The Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, on Tuesday said the situation demands that all Islamic countries carry out a joint struggle for the elimination of Islamophobia, extremism and terrorism.

“Islamic countries must develop a joint strategy against extremist organizations, groups and individuals,” he said while talking with the Arab media along with Pakistani and international media here on Tuesday. The Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East said Pakistan's stance on Islamophobia and Namoos-e-Risalat has been recognized in the entire Muslim world. “Together with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Pakistan is raising the voice of the entire Ummah and the Islamic world at world fora,” he said. He said on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the World Islamic League, the Sri Lankan government has allowed Muslims' burial permission for the coronavirus victims. Ashrafi said that relations with all Arab countries are getting stronger and Pakistan's foreign policy towards the Arab Islamic countries is being praised everywhere. “The stronger the OIC will be, the stronger the Ummah will emerge,” he said. He said that Pakistan wants unity and solidarity among all the Islamic countries. “Harmain Al-Sharifain is the center of the Ummah. If the security and stability of Saudi Arabia comes under threat, the Ummah cannot remain silent,” he said. He said Pakistan welcomes reconciliation between the Gulf countries and Qatar and strongly favours ending all differences among Islamic countries. He said the problems of Islamic countries can only be solved through dialogue. “Wars only bring destruction,” he said. Ashrafi said that an organized propaganda campaign was launched to sour the Pak-Saudi relations but our relations are time-tested and remain very strong. "We also welcome the development regarding the new government in Libya," he said.

SAPM Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Pakistan wants to strengthen trade, cultural, economic and tourism ties with Arab Islamic countries. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's priority is to strengthen trade and economic ties, rather than debt and aid. He said it is unfortunate that the issue of Hijab is creating problems for Muslims everywhere, including in Europe. “Countries and organizations striving for interfaith dialogue and harmony should take immediate steps in this regard,” he said. In the near future, he said it is also planned to hold conferences of important Muftis of the Islamic world on contemporary issues. “Many issues are stalled due to the outbreak of Coronavirus and in all likelihood after Ramazan, the Fifth World Message of Islam Conference will be held besides another important meeting will be held regarding the Pak-Arab Forum,” he said. Replying to a question, Hafiz Ashrafi said that talks could be held with the opposition to eradicate corruption and for development of the country. He said Pakistan belongs to all of us and every Pakistani has to play a role for the development and stability of Pakistan. “We are committed to making Pakistan a moderate Islamic welfare state,” he said.