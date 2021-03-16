Landowners want action against land mafia

PESHAWAR: The Land Owners Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appealed to the authorities to take action against the land mafia and recover the land of the innocent people in various parts of Charsadda.

Speaking at a news conference here on Monday, president of the association, Akbar Nawaz, general secretary, Afzal Advocate, Marjan Ali and Dost Mohammad Khan asked the chief minister to provide them with justice.

They said influential people had occupied a huge chunk of land in Tangi tehsil in Charsadda. The owners said they had land record documents and had won the court cases but the police and authorities failed to help reclaim their land.