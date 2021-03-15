Kite string kills father of two

The father of two children lost his life on Sunday after a kite string slit his neck on Shahrah-e-Quaideen within the jurisdiction of the Ferozabad police station.

Police said the deceased man was riding a motorcycle when the string fell on him. He was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced him dead. The man was identified as 35-year-old Omair Ahmed Siddiqui, son of Aziz Siddiqui. SHO Aurangzaib Khattak said he worked at a private laboratory and was going for some work when the tragedy occurred. Siddiqui had two children and was the eldest among seven siblings. He lived in the Nazimabad locality.

Stray bullet

A young man was wounded in Lasi Goth within the limits of the Sohrab Goth police station when a stray bullet reportedly hit him on Sunday. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where he was identified as 25-year-old Ali, son of Jabbar.

Police said initial investigations suggested that it was a stray bullet that had hit and injured the man and he had not been targeted. Further investigations are under way.