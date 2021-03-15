Official checks flour availability in Bajaur

KHAR: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Food Department Secretary Khushal Khan on Sunday visited Bajaur and reviewed arrangements for the wheat flour supply and availability in the district.

Accompanied by Director Food Zubair Ahmad, the secretary met Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Sherpao discussed matters pertaining to the overall situation about the wheat supply, stock and availability of flour at the markets of the district.

The DC was told that the wheat quota for Bajaur was 208 metric tonnes but it had now been reduced to 147 metric tonnes.

He said that quota of subsidised flour was less than the requirement but still flour was available to the people.