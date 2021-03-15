Markhor population rises to 2,000 in 6 years

Islamabad: The population of markhors in Hazarganji Chiltan National Park has now increased from 900 in 2014 to almost 2,000 despite the fact that trophy hunting has so far not been started here due to various reasons.

According to the details, the number of ‘markhors’ was decreasing in the Chiltan National Park in the past due to which the relevant authorities took immediate measures with the help of the local people that showed highly encouraging results.

This national park measuring 27,421 hectares is located 23 kilometres from Quetta. The work on this park was started in 1978 and finally, the government in 1980 declared it as national park.

It is 3,305 meters high from the sea level and the lowest temperature recorded so far is minus 12 degree centigrade.

The Balochistan Wildlife Department and Chiltan Park Management Committee played an effective role to protest, preserve and increase the ‘markhor’ population. The Raisani tribe also extended its support to these efforts that proved very fruitful.

Forest Officer Nazir Ahmad Kurd said the ‘markhor’ species in this park has some different features as compared to the same animal species in other areas.

“These ‘markhors’ belong to cross hybrid species involving Suleman Markhor and Sindh Ibex. It has three further sub-species but they have so far not been given scientific names,” he said.

He said these ‘markhors’ are ‘endemic’ and they never ever leave their natural habitat in any case, adding “If the government initiates trophy hunting in the buffer zone of this national park it will not only help increase markhor population but also provide financial benefits to the local people.”

Nazir Ahmad Kurd said the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) should review the sub-species of these ‘markhors’ and give them zoological names so that they can be introduced to the international world.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said there was a dire need to integrate tourism with environment and the present government was committed to performing the task under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan who had been a strong proponent of unlocking the untapped potential of tourism in the country.