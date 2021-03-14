SHC refers illegal sale, renting of small industries corporation’s properties to NAB

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has taken notice of maladministration in affairs of the Sindh Small Industries Corporation (SSIC) and referred the matter regarding renting and selling out properties of the SSIC in different districts of the province at nominal rates to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for a probe to ensure that such offences had a legal consequence.

The high court took exception to selling and renting out properties of the SSIC in the province meant for promotion of local industries and inexpensive technical education.

A single bench of the SHC headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar observed that the provincial chief secretary had constituted an inquiry committee with regard to the affairs of the SSIC and it had submitted its report. The high court observed that the inquiry report had mentioned that several properties of the SSIC in different districts of the province were either sold out or rented out at nominal rates without following the rules and procedures.

The bench observed that the inquiry report was prima facie a classic example of how those having an authority could be fatal to such an authority. The SHC observed that the inquiry report prima facie reflected malfeasance of the authorities on a vast level in the small industries corporation. The high court remarked that it was shocking that properties of the SSIC meant for the promotion of local industries and technical education were sold out, rented out or kept abandoned.

The SHC observed that several SSIC properties, including the technical training centre building and handicrafts development centre building located in Satellite Town in Mirpurkhas, carpet centre building in Nasarpur City, glass bungle centre building in the SITE area in Hyderabad, institute of entrepreneurs building in Sanghar, estate officer bungalows and regional offices in Larkana, embroidery training centre single-storey building in Naudero, etc., were either sold out or rented out at nominal rates, which, too, by violating the rules and law, had rightly been found by the committee to be of concern.

The SHC observed that the inquiry report showed the concern of the government with regard to technical education but the manner in which things had been handled was criminal negligence on the part of delinquent officials.

The bench referred the matter to the NAB chairman and NAB Sindh director general for a further probe so as to ensure that such acts always had legal consequences. The high court observed that the Sindh chief secretary shall ensure the implementation of the recommendations by the committee, get premises of the SSIC vacated and ensure their correct use within three months after adopting all the legal and codal formalities.