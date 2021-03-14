Girl dies, four fall unconscious after taking poisonous food in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A girl died while four others fell unconscious after taking poisonous food at Masanda village on Saturday.

Reportedly, Aqsa, wife of Luqman, Sadia, daughter of Asghar, Asifa, daughter of Khalid, Amina, daughter of Khalid, and Fakhira, daughter of Khalid, accidentally consumed poisonous food. Later, they all fell unconscious.

They were rushed to the DHQ Hospital where 13-year-old Fakhira died.

MEASURES AGAINST CORONA STRESSED: Acting Commissioner Sohail Ashraf has said that we must take all possible precautionary measures as a nation to control the spread of coronavirus.

While addressing a meeting here, he directed the concerned authorities for mass scale awareness through print and electronic media, cable and other sources of information.

He asked the Health Department to educate and inform the general public to adopt precautionary measures against corona.

The Health CEO told in the meeting that the Health Department was fully prepared to meet any emergency in this regard.

He said that corona wards with all possible medical facilities had already been set up and test facilities were being provided.

MOTORCYCLIST INJURED: A motorcyclist was injured when a kite’s string cut his throat on Nowshera Road on Saturday.

Asad was on his way by a motorcycle when suddenly a string of a stray kite fell on him and cut his throat. As a result, he was injured.

ACTION AGAINST ILLEGAL SALE OF PETROL: The district administration teams are taking action against illegal sale of petrol and sealed five petrol shops.

The Kamoki AC along with police party conducted raids in different areas and arrested five accused and also sealed their shops for selling petrol illegally. The police have registered cases against the accused persons.

THREE FOOD POINTS SEALED: The Punjab Food Authority teams have sealed three food points and imposed fine on their owners for selling unhygienic food and poor cleanliness arrangements.

The Food Authority teams during checking in various markets sealed three shops for unhygienic conditions and poor cleanliness arrangements at the shops.