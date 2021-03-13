Educational institutions closure resented

PESHAWAR: The members of the National Association For Education (NAFE) Friday staged a protest here against the government’s decision on the closure of the educational institutions.

The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the closure of the educational institutions. They chanted anti-government slogans as well. Led by the regional president of the association, Mohammad Ibraheem Khan, the protesters were addressed by a number of speakers.

The speakers blasted the government for what they called anti-education decisions. They said that the education system had been badly affected owing to the flawed decisions of the rulers.

The speakers said the government had failed to control prices of essential items which were showing a skyrocketing surge.