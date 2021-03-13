IBA to host three-day conference on sustainable development

To address the social development issues like growth and economic stability, coupled with urban resilience and its impact on utility services, the Institute of Business Administration’s (IBA) School of Economics and Social Sciences (SESS), in collaboration with the Centre of Business and Economic Research, will host a three-day International Conference titled, ‘Economics and Sustainable Development’ from April 2 to 4.

The goal of the conference is to bring creative local and global ideas, best practices, and evidence-based solutions for the challenges faced by Pakistan and the world. The conference has attracted eminent speakers from around the world and aims to act as a bridge between the industry experts and academia.

Celebrated economist and an accomplished author, Dr Lant Pritchett, of the University of Oxford will deliver a keynote address while Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection Dr Waqar Masood Khan and many renowned personalities will add value to the ensuing discussions.

The research themes for the conference include Public Finance and Fiscal Policy, Growth, Development and Population Policy, Environment and Climate Change, Macroeconomics and Forecasting. The conference will entail panel discussions with field experts, paper presentations from international researchers, technical sessions with eminent academics, poster sessions and a doctoral symposium.

Speaking about the significance of the conference, Executive Director IBA Dr S Akbar Zaidi said, “The inaugural conference will touch upon current Macroeconomic issues, having a policy as well as an academic context. For those who are interested in contemporary issues, the panel's discussions with industry experts will be helpful.”

Dean SESS Dr Asma Hyder invited participants to engage in discussions revolving around sustainable development. “We hope to build a dialogue around human development and equality and make a concerted effort to rebuild our future.”

The audience of the conference would include participants from the federal and provincial government departments, academic and research institutions, corporate sector, and local and international NGOs.