Pervaiz meets CM, assures party support for Sanjrani

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Thursday and discussed different matters including the election of chairman Senate.

On behalf of the PML-Q, Ch Pervaiz Elahi reiterated to support government candidate Sadiq Sanjrani for chairman Senate. The CM thanked him and both agreed to jointly foil every conspiracy in Punjab.

Conspiracies will be dealt with firmly, both agreed. Speaking on the occasion, Ch Pervaiz Elahi vows to continue working jointly for providing relief to the masses and made it clear that the alliance is stronger than before. The desire for weakening the alliance will not be fulfilled, he said.

The CM stated that all the candidates of government alliance for the upper house of the parliament have achieved success in Punjab and government candidate Sadiq Sanjrani will also achieve success. The best working relationship exists with PML-Q in Punjab and the allied party will be taken along on every occasion, he continued. The CM asserted that both are on one page with regard to the chairman Senate election and added the journey of public service will be accelerated.

The critics that continuously conspired against the government will always face defeat, he said. The government will respond to such elements with its immaculate performance and the alliance will move forward while leaving conspirators behind, the CM said. MNA Ch Moonis Elahi and secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present.

Chinese Ambassador: Ambassador of China Mr Nong Rong called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

He invited the chief minister to visit China and appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government to control coronavirus. The CM thanked the Chinese government for its cooperation during the corona pandemic and provision of vaccine adding that China is the most trustworthy friend. We appreciate the valuable Chinese cooperation in the development of our country and it is sanguine that Pakistan-China economic relations are touching new heights during the tenure of PM Imran Khan, he added.

The multi-billion-dollar CPEC project is of valuable importance for Pakistan; he emphasised and added that a conducive atmosphere has been provided to investors in the Punjab where special economic zones were being established. The CM invited the Chinese companies to invest in SEZs assuring that every facility will be provided as durable development of the social sector is the priority of the PTI government. The government is interested to benefit from Chinese cooperation in industry, agriculture and technical and vocational training sectors as valuable work has been done by the Chinese government to overcome corruption and poverty.