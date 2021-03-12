New MQM-London target killers’ teams active in Karachi, warns CTD

In a joint media briefing, Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) chief Omar Shahid Hamid and a Sindh Rangers colonel disclosed on Thursday that on the instructions of MQM-London chief Altaf Hussain, new target killing teams had been formed to create a law and order situation in Karachi.

DIG Omar Shahid Hamid told the media briefing at his office that they had been reviewing interrogation reports and cases related to terrorism, as well as intelligence reports, and they learnt that the on orders from Altaf Hussain, new target killing teams had been formed and they were under direct control of a female worker, Kehkashan Haider.

He said the woman had already delivered instructions to target killers, and law enforcers had developed a list of people whom the hitmen had planned to target. The law enforcers had started providing security to people who were on the target list of the hitmen, he said.

The DIG said that during the year 2017 the Sindh Rangers had arrested three target killers of the MQM- London who were involved in a number of target killings, including the murder of Rashid Mamu, chairman of UC-13, Rafay-e-Aam Society. The three had recorded their statements under Section 164 before a judicial magistrate and disclosed that they were committing target killings on the instructions of Kehkahshan Haider, a member of the MQM Rabitta Committee London, and that she had been operating the network from the United States of America.

They further disclosed that Kehkashan used to send money via Hawala Hundi and it was received by Asif Raees. Kehkashan send $1,470 on the CNIC of Huma, wife of their accomplice, Chand, through Western Union’s Nagan Chowrangi Branch. Moreover, the accused disclosed that instructions to kill Rashid Mamu was also given to them by Kehkashan through a WhatsApp call.

DIG Omar Shahid Hamid said they, along with the Sindh Rangers and CTD Intelligence, had led a thorough investigation of the disclosures made by the suspects, and through information shared by their spies, it transpired that Kehkahsan, who is residing in the US, has formed a nexus with RAW, and anti-Pakistan Sindhi and Baloch nationalist groups, and has planned to target personnel of law enforcement agencies and police, and political and religious leaders in Sindh, especially in Karachi.

He added that they also knew the name of the head of the target killer team, but it was early to be shared at this forum. He maintained that Kehkashan Haider had tasked the hitman to target the Pesh Imam of a masjid in Karachi.

It was further learnt that Kehkashan also instructed the target killers about the modus operandi, including using a vehicle, wearing dresses and which part of the body to be targeted. Moreover, Kehkashan told the target killers that they would paid about Rs50,000 initially, and after “the work” was done the amount would be Rs200,000 and they would also provided with imported and latest weapons.

He added that upon such disclosures and information obtained, the CTD Sindh had registered an FIR against Kehkashan and its accomplices. Further investigations are underway.