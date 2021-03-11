Three-day flower show opens at KU

University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday inaugurated the three-day flower show at the KU Centre for Plant Conservation-Botanic Garden (KU-CPC). The KU-CPC Flower Show 2021 would remain open for the general public till March 12.

In the floral exhibition, a large number of floral and fruit plants have been put on display on the centre’s green landscape situated over a hilly area. A large number of students, deans of various faculties, chairpersons of several departments, faculty members and members of the Confucius Institute attended the inaugural ceremony.

The former VC of the varsity, Professor Dr Muhammad Qaiser, informed the audience that in the next five years, there would be a severe shortage of water in Pakistan due to the country’s rapidly growing population. He shared that the botanic garden was established with a objective of raising awareness about the importance of plants and forests and the impact of their eradication on human lives.

“One of the major causes of climate change is the rapid deforestation and we all are responsible for that. We need to build dams and promote plantation of native plants on a priority basis. It will not only reduce the temperature, but also increase the amount of rain falling.”

Iraqi said that increasing pollution and air density in modern times had harmed human life. There was a need to create awareness about the protection of plants. He mentioned that flowers were the best symbol of love and peace. Exhibiting flowers in the natural environment was need of the hour for the establishment of a healthy society. The vice chancellor said the flower show was a good opportunity to bring the people living in cities closer to the natural beauty and natural environment.