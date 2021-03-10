close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
March 10, 2021

Kulbhushan case: IHC summons Indian HC counsel to submit reply

National

March 10, 2021

ISLAMABAD: On the request of Law and Justice ministry for appointment of a lawyer to contest the appeal of India’s spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in the light of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict, a larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday adjourned ministry’s petition till April 8. The hearing was adjourned without proceedings due to the absence of attorney general for Pakistan owing to his being infected by COVID-19.

