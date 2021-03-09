COAS says women contributed immensely to country’s glory

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on the eve of International Women’s Day paid rich tributes to women said that women contributed immensely for glory and honour of the nation.

Acknowledging role of female doctors and health workers in fight against COVID-19, the COAS said that they are also at forefront against the COVID-19. He said that women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the field and humanity. “They deserve our immense respect and gratitude,” the COAS said.

Representing Pakistan Army, Captain Huma in her video message said that women in Pakistan Armed Forces are fighting with pens and swords becoming an invincible part of pacing development of Pakistan. “I feel proud wearing uniform and serve my country,” she said.

Squadron Leader Saima said that flying is never considered as women’s stint. “We reached this stint with determination and passion. “With dedication we pledge move beyond horizon,” she said. Lt. Sana of Pakistan Navy said on the women’s Day, they pledge to work equally for Pakistan and therefore everybody should come forward and serve the country.

Faryam Naeem from Airport Security Force (ASF) said she belongs to tribal areas of the country feels it proud to serve the country. Sayed Sonia (Sindh Police) and Nadia Khan of Rangers said they also feel it proud they have been chosen to protect lives of people serve the country.

Major Sunila of Army Medical Corps said the country would progress rapidly if women continue to work equally with men.