Protecting women’s rights not a priority of government, laments JI

The Jamaat-e-Islami’s Women Wing on Monday held a walk at the Karachi Press Club in connection with International Women’s Day and as part of their ‘Strong Family, Safe Women and Stable Society’ campaign.

A large number of female doctors, teachers, lawyers, journalists, students and workers from different parts of the city participated in the walk, in which women held banners and placards inscribed with various slogans.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said on the occasion that steps should be taken at government level to provide all the rights to women in accordance with Islamic teachings. “In the current capitalist system, the rights of both men and women are being exploited. These incidents take place mostly in the areas of Waderas and Jagirdars.”

He lamented that protecting the rights of women as well as providing them with equal opportunities of development are not among the priorities of the current government. “The government is not willing to provide basic facilities to working women. It is the responsibility of the government to take immediate steps to provide facilities such as medical coverage to women in the private sector.”

He claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Pakistan Peoples Party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and other parties had blocked the Zainab Alert Bill, proving that they did not want to provide protection to female members of society.

“In a society based on justice and Islam, both men and women are respected. The so-called social activists who have [other] ambitions under the guise of women’s emancipation will never succeed,” he said.

“We will never be blind to the imitation of the West. We can achieve success only by connecting with our religion, family and society, and not by following in the footsteps of others.” JI Women Wing Sindh Deputy Nazima Atiya Nisar said that a family is the foundation of a society. “Islam has given women the responsibility to build generations. The number of divorces, Khula and orphans is increasing due to distance from Islam and imbalance

in society.”

JI Women Wing Karachi Nazima Asma Safir said that Islam gives all rights to women, but no woman is more important than Islam. “Some so-called liberal women influenced by the Western civilisation are violating the sanctity of women through immoral slogans and demands under the guise of women’s rights.”