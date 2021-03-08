Festive firing by child kills 3 women

KOHAT: Festive firing allegedly by a child at a wedding ceremony here on Sunday left three women dead and left two others injured.

The sources said the incident happened in Darmalik Kilay of the Lachi Tehsil in the Kohat district of KP.

The Rescue 1122 service personnel received the information in the control room and responded swiftly to the call.

The injured women were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kohat where they were provided treatment. The names of the three slain and the two injured women could not be ascertained.