People wanted to get rid of ‘Wasim Akram Plus’: Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Sunday said people wanted to get rid of ‘Wasim Akram Plus’, and now it was the opposition turn to decide when and where a no-confidence vote would take place.

He was referring to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar apparently, who is called so by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

After holding a meeting with Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly and PML-N Central Vice President Hamza Shahbaz, he addressed a press conference along with him and termed the PML-N the biggest power in Punjab Assembly. “We stand together and will Insha-Allah remain united. We will strike together and will win,” he said adding “had we not learnt from the past, we would have not been here together”.

Bilawal said the opposition wishes to use the power of democracy to compete with the government. “The power of the people and the parliament are our weapons,” he added. Bilawal said, “Lahore's progress used to be a shining example for the rest of the country, but now it has been turned into a city of waste and filth.”

Answering a question about the upcoming elections of Senate chairman and deputy chairman, Bilawal said the PDM would go to every senator. The Chaudhrys have been our allies during Yusuf Raza Gilani's premiership, he added and concluded that he would personally visit them and ask for their support.

Hamza told the media the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) aim was not only restricted to a long march or a no-confidence motion.

He said during the last two-and-a-half years, the country has drastically showed a downward trend and that had to be reversed by sending the selected rulers packing.

Hamza said that in the eight by-elections held across the country, people rejected the slogan of change. He said Daska election exposed the true face of the rulers, who desperately tried to win the election by ‘any means’.

He said the opposition alliance would move forward and some important decisions would soon be announced from the PDM platform. He said the PPP chairman congratulated him on his release from jail and they both spoken on a range of issues.