Late journalist Hasan Mansoorâ€™s collection of Sindhi short stories launched

Speakers at an event on Friday paid tributes to the late journalist and author Hasan Mansoor for his contribution to quality journalism and literature. They were speaking at the launch of a collection of Sindhi short stories, titled Pathar Manjh Pasah (Soul in Stone), by Mansoor at the Arts Council of Pakistan.

Mansoor, a Dawn staff reporter, passed away on March 5, 2020, in Karachi at the age of 54.

Prominent writer Noorul Huda Shah, journalism teacher Dr Tauseef Ahmed Khan, former Pakistan Medical Association secretary-general Dr Shershah Syed, Mansoorâ€™s elder brother Rauf Nizamani, Arts Council office bearer Dr Ayoub Shaikh and researcher Aslam Khwaja, was was instrumental in getting the book published, and Javed Soz, a development professional, spoke at the event. A large number of the late journalistâ€™s friends and colleagues in the field of journalism attended the event.

Calling Mansoor a quality storyteller, the speakers discussed the stories and said that the writer had beautifully used urban diction to discuss the urban environment in his fiction.

Discussing the late journalistâ€™s contribution in the three decades of journalistic work, the speakers said Mansoor extensively covered social, political and health issues.