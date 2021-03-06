PTI opponents not ready to tolerate transparency: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said people have given the PTI the mandate for five years, but political opponents are not ready to tolerate transparency in any matter.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has never been intimidated. Those who are conspiring to destabilise the country are the enemies of the country’s prosperity. He said the government is taking practical steps to facilitate the business community, adding that the government is also bringing transparency to the existing tax system. According to a handout issued on Friday, he was talking to businessman Talat Mehmood and other visiting delegations at the Governor’s House.

The governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan has never been intimidated. In fact, he always rises to challenges. The PTI government’s mission is the development and stability of the country for which all resources are being utilized and the world is also acknowledging the economic development of Pakistan. He said that unfortunately, the political opponents of the government are trying to create instability in Pakistan, adding that those who want to destabilize the country are enemies of the country's development. He said: “We have thwarted such elements earlier and will not allow them to succeed in the future as well. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan will continue to move forward successfully and as per the five-year mandate, completing its term is the democratic and constitutional right of the government.

He said that ever since the PTI government came into power, there was a talk of bankruptcy, adding that despite the failed economic policies and loan of billions of dollars of the previous governments, the PTI government has saved Pakistan from bankruptcy through prudent economic policies. He maintained that due to the successful economic policies of the government, Pakistan's industrial sector is booming, new employment opportunities are being created and foreign investment is also increasing.