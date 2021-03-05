KU extends fee submission deadline

Karachi University on Thursday extended the deadline for submission of BSc and BCom Part-I and II Annual Examinations 2020 without any late fee at their respective colleges until March 18.

Controller of Examinations KU Dr Syed Zafar Hussain said that the examination forms would be available at bank branches on campus against the payment of Rs100, adding that the students of BSc and BCom Part-I or II would pay fees Rs6725 while the candidates appearing in both parts would pay Rs1,1850, and the candidates who were enrolled in 2014 or earlier, could appear in the exams by paying Rs3,000 fine.