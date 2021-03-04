close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
Our Correspondent
Differently-able children visit Hyderabad on study tour

Our Correspondent
SUKKUR: A study tour to Hyderabad was arranged for the differently-able children of the Government Special Education and Rehabilitation Centre, Thatta.They visited the Institute of Sindhology and Library, University of Sindh, where the university officials welcomed them. The district administration, Hyderabad, presented gifts to differently-able children and staff at Rani Bagh. The differently-able children and staff of the centre also visited Boulevard Mall Hyderabad and enjoyed local foods there. At the end, they visited the Kotri Barrage and Indus River.

