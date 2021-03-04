close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2021

'Business community's issues to be resolved on priority'

National

SUKKUR: The Deputy Commissioner, Hyderabad, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, on Wednesday said the business community is the backbone of the country and it is our duty to resolve all the issues being faced by the business community in the city.

The deputy commissioner asked the representatives of the business community of Hyderabad to extend their full support to the administration in the anti-encroachment operation, so we could together resolve the problems of the city and restore its beauty.

The representatives of the business community of Hyderabad assured their full cooperation. They also demanded to set up a control room in DC office to immediately address the business community’s issues.

