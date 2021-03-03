Lawyers condemn attack on PHCBA former GS

PESHAWAR: The lawyer community condemned the attack on former general secretary of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) and demanded arrest of culprits.

Talking to reporters, Zia-ul-Hassan Advocate and Arbab Kaleem Advocate claimed that the attack was staged to stop the former general secretary of the PHCBA from appearing before the court. The lawyers claimed that the first information report had been lodged in East Cant Police Station against alleged culprits Shaheryar and Aurangzeb but they were still at large.

The former general secretary PHCBA Yasir Khattak Advocate claimed that he was counsel of one Asfandyar against the alleged culprits in a land dispute case.

He added that the accused had pressured him to stop pleading the case and had submitted various applications at different forums against him. Yasir Khattak claimed that the culprits along with their relatives had started propaganda against him and questioned both judiciary and police force.

He demanded stern action against the accused to ensure security of lawyers. He asked the government to arrest the accused and provide a better environment to lawyers for fulfillment of duty without any fear and threat.