Train service restored

LAHORE:Railway administration has decided to restore the Badar Express (111UP / 112DN) and Ghauri Express (113UP / 114DN) running between Lahore and Faisalabad from March 5 (Saturday).

The Badar Express used to run from Lahore to Faisalabad via Multan. From March 5, it will run on its old route from Lahore to Faisalabad instead of Multan. According to details, (111 UP) will leave Faisalabad at 6am, stop at Sangla Hill, Safdarabad and Qila Sheikhupura and reach Lahore Railway Station at 8:10am. Similarly, (112DN) Badar Express will leave Lahore at 9.30am, stop at Qila Sheikhupura, Safdarabad and Sangla Hill and reach Faisalabad Railway Station at 11.40pm. The (113UP) Ghauri Express will leave Faisalabad at 3.15pm, stop at Sangla Hill, Safdarabad and Qila Sheikhupura and reach Lahore Station at 5.25pm. Similarly, (114DN) Ghauri Express will leave Lahore at 6:45pm, stop at Qila Sheikhupura, Safdarabad and Sangla Hill and reach Faisalabad station at 8:55pm.