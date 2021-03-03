Revising the curriculum

Education plays a vital role in enhancing a child’s creative and critical thinking skills. Unfortunately, the education system of our country has failed to develop these crucial skills in students. Instead of encouraging children to polish their creative skills, the education system wrongly promotes rote-learning.

Our curriculum is outdated, which includes topics that are irrelevant in today’s modern world. The last time the authorities updated the curriculum was in 2006. Also, there is an acute shortage of institutions that offer technical education. The Covid-19 pandemic revealed that the education sector isn’t equipped with the latest technology. The authorities need to bring reforms in the education sector. They should revise the curriculum and include topics that can help students explore the modern world.

Sarah Waheed

Lahore