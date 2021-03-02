close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
MNA Ali Nawaz Shah assures Gilani of full support

National

ISLAMABAD: Independent Member National Assembly from Mirpurkhas, Sindh, Syed Ali Nawaz Shah has supported Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and said that he will vote for the PDM candidate in Senate from Islamabad in the upcoming Senate elections. Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Syed Yousuf Gilani called on Ali Nawaz Shah at his residence in Islamabad on Monday and requested to vote for Gillani in the Senate elections. Syed Ali Nawaz said that he respects Bilawal and his vote is on his disposal, assuring that he will vote for Gilani.

