MNA Nawaz Shah assures Gillani of full support

ISLAMABAD: Independent Member National Assembly from Mirpurkhas, Sindh, Syed Ali Nawaz Shah has supported Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani and said that he will vote for the PDM candidate in Senate from Islamabad in the upcoming Senate elections.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani called on Ali Nawaz Shah at his residence in Islamabad on Monday and requested to vote for Gillani in the Senate elections. Syed Ali Nawaz said that he respects Bilawal and his vote is on his disposal, assuring that he will vote for Gillani.