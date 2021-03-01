close
Mon Mar 01, 2021
PALSP lauds customs authorities

Islamabad

 
Islamabad : Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers has expressed satisfaction and has appreciated the decision of Customs authorities on the valuation ruling issued by the Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi, of linking the value of steel scrap with London Metal Bulletin (LMB), says a press release.

PALSP that represents the large steel producers expressed optimism and expressed hope of more such initiatives from the Customs side of Federal Board of Revenue under the current member Customs Mr. Tariq Huda Shah as well Chief Exports & Valuation Dr. Faisal Bukhari are taking positive steps, and this will help in improving the working of the Customs which is an important department of FBR. This decision has set a good example.

