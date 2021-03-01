CM wants industrial estates in merged districts

BBy Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) to identify feasible projects of the industrial estates in the merged districts.

He said this while chairing a meeting on the uplift schemes and public issues of the merged districts, said an official handout.

Besides, members of provincial assembly from the merged areas, the meeting was attended by administrative secretaries and other officials of the relevant departments.

Mahmood Khan directed all the departments to complete the postings and transfers of all government employees working on the same post for over two years in the merged districts within 15 days and submit him a report accordingly.

The chief minister directed the relevant officials to introduce the biometric system in major hospitals of the merged districts, expedite work on the ongoing projects for setting up government schools and propose new schemes in consultation with the elected representatives for the establishment of schools on a need basis. He directed the Energy and Power Department to identify feasible projects for setting up of mini-hydropower stations in these districts.

The chief minister directed the district administrations of the merged areas to ensure regular holding of public forums for timely resolution of public issues at the local level. He assured to provide the required funds to all the constituencies of the merged districts in the next annual budget for power transformers and electric poles.

Mahmood Khan said erstwhile Fata was now an integral part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and it was the government’s priority to bring these areas on a par with other districts.

He stated that the total funds of more than 83.00 billion rupees had been earmarked in the current budget for various development projects in the merged districts.

The chief minister added that both the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and federal governments were giving their share of the National Financial Commission Award for the tribal districts as per commitments.