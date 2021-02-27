JI calls for recovery of missing persons

The government should ensure safe and sound recovery of missing persons in the country, said Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Friday.

During a visit to a camp set up outside the Karachi Press Club by activists and family members of missing Baloch persons, he expressed the party’s solidarity for the affected families and other protesters.

The JI leader said past rulers could not play a sincere role for the recovery of missing persons, and it was now a sheer responsibility of the incumbent government to make certain the recovery of missing people, including persons from Balochistan, as they were loyal Pakistanis.

“It is contradictory by any means and is an extrajudicial action to arrest any person without having proof. Even if somebody is found involved in crime, they should be brought to justice by the order of a court of law.”

“It is irony of the fate that courts’ orders are not being followed, and if institutions themselves decide to come in place of courts, it will probably develop enmity in society,” he said. “Rao Anwar has been accused of killing many persons, but he is roaming scot-free, which shows double standards about dealing with people.”