Abducted girl found raped as police recover her in Hyderabad

Police on Friday claimed to have recovered an abducted girl from Hyderabad. According to District West Investigation SSP Abid Qaimkhani, the investigation wing of the District West police conducted a raid on a tip-off in Hyderabad and recovered the 16-year-old abducted girl. The kidnapper, namely Mannan, was also arrested in the raid.

The officer said that the suspect had tortured the victim and subjected her to rape during the abduction. He added that the abducted girlâ€™s brother and the suspectâ€™s sister had married of their own free will, prompting the suspect to kidnap the girl for revenge. The case of the kidnapping was registered at Orangi Town police station.

Missing girl found

A teenage girl who went missing from Karachi 10 days ago was recovered from rural areas of Sindh on Friday.

According to police, 15-year-old Rumaisa was recovered from a rural area of Sindh by her family. Police said her father, Qari Aslam, brought her to the police station and told them that he had found his daughter. He, however, is yet to record a proper statement to the police. The girl had gone missing on February 15 when she went to the Sindh Government Hospital, New Karachi, along with her mother. The mother of the missing girl told police that Rumaisa went to the medical store of the hospital to buy juice but did not return.

The girlâ€™s father is a prayer leader associated with a politico-religious party. Earlier, he registered a kidnapping case at the New Karachi police station.