Dr Ayesha’s appointment on merit: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Dr Ayesha Ali, who had been working as foetal medicine specialist in a British teaching hospital, has been appointed as assistant professor in the King Edward Medical University (KEMU. Foetal medicine pertains to treating babies in mothers’ wombs. Daughter of Prof Dr Yasmin Rashid, Dr Ayesha chose to serve her homeland shunning a salary equivalent to lakhs of rupees in the UK.

With 23-year experience in the medical profession, Ayesha graduated from the KEMU in 1998. She earned several medals during her study. She taught at a medical college for three years after completing FCPS, and then moved on to study at the Royal College of Gynaecologists, UK. She was trained in foetal medicine at the royal college, and awarded MRCOG. She started working with a big teaching hospital in the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) at a massive salary. With an aspiration to serve and train doctors in this specialised field, Ayesha applied for the post after four position in the KEMU and Fatima Jinnah University were advertised in newspapers as approved by the Higher Education Commission. She earned her appointment made purely on merit.

KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal told Jang that Dr Ayesha was the only candidate possessing a double fellowship and she was appointed after approval by the syndicate and the board. After appointment, she proceeded on a four-week leave to the UK to finish her job there, he maintained. Dr Ayesha said the questions about her appointment were frustrating. Doctors abroad willing to serve their homeland should be welcomed, she added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said four doctors were to be appointed to the gyne speciality. Suitable candidates could not be found for two position, while two doctors, including her daughter, were appointed purely on merit.

She asked did her daughter earn qualification in the UK and a position with the NHS hospital on her (Dr Yasmin’s) recommendation (sifarish)? “I don’t know why the appointment is being scandalised. Ayesha’s sole fault is being my daughter. We should encourage doctors serving abroad to work in their homeland,” she concluded.