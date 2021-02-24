First round of vaccination completes in Sahiwal

LAHORE: The District Health Authority (DHA) of Sahiwal has achieved 100 percent Covid-19 vaccination coverage of registered healthcare workers within time to complete the first round of vaccination.

As Covid-19 vaccination drive for healthcare workers was initiated across Punjab from first week of February, District Health Authorities (DHAs) of Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Sargodha, Khanewal and Bhakkar achieved over 80 percent coverage. Similarly, the District Health Authorities (DHAs) of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Hafizabad, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Mianwali, Attock, Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan managed to achieve less than 50 percent coverage of registered healthcare workers.

The Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab, has written appreciation letters to the Chief Executive Officers of DHAs of districts achieving 100 percent and 80 percent and directed the latter districts to complete the process for second round of vaccination to start.

The secretary, however, has written a letter to the CEOs of DHAs of underachieving districts with 50 percent coverage. He directed them to complete the process within 48 hours, and submit report, for timely initiation of next phases.