Pervaiz hopes parties to show responsibility in Senate polls

LAHORE:A meeting was held in the Speaker's chamber under the chairmanship of Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi on the election process of the representatives of the Election Commission.

Presiding over the meeting, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the House of the Punjab Assembly would be handed over to the Election Commission on Senate elections as per the rules. The speaker said that rules of procedure would be passed by the assembly to give the House to the Election Commission. The assembly card would be used for identification and voting in the Senate elections, he added. The speaker said all the political parties and members should co-operate with the Election Commission in the election process to complete the election process in a transparent and amicable manner. He clarified that the purpose of the meeting was to finalise things for polling day. The speaker hoped that all political parties and members would show responsibility in the elections of the Upper House. The government was represented at the meeting by Law Minister Raja Basharat, Minister Ch Zaheeruddin and Mian Shafi Muhammad. The opposition was represented by Malik Nadeem Kamran, Samiullah Khan, Khalil Tahir Sandhu and Syed Hassan Murtaza. Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti attended the meeting.