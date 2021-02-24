Kheshgi Payan villagers get edible items at cut rates

PESHAWAR: A mobile team of Utility Stores Corporation Pakistan sold edible items at subsidized rates in Kheshgi Payan village on Tuesday.

A truck loaded with the commodities reached the village at Mahalla Pir Koroona.

The local people were informed through mosque load-speakers about the sale of items at cut rates.

A 20kg wheat flour bag was provided at Rs 1,000 along with a packet of high-quality tea and detergent soaps. Similarly, a packet of 1 kg ghee was sold out at Rs 180 while sugar was provided to the local community as well.

This was the second time that the mobile team of the corporation visited the Kheshgi village.

Residents of Kheshgi Payan Union Council of the Nowshera district thanked the Utility Store Corporation Pakistan, Mardan region management and elected representatives for sending mobile trucks of the edible items and wanted the corporation to continue sending the daily used items to the village on a regular basis.