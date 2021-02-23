Jang-Geo Media Group attack: Judge remands 13 suspects to jail

KARACHI: The administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts on Monday remanded 13 suspects to jail for their alleged involvement in the attack on Geo News and Jang Media Group’s central offices in Karachi. The offices were attacked on Sunday by a violent mob, enraged over a video snippet from a television programme that had reportedly hurt their sentiments, but for which an apology and a clarification had already been issued by the media house and the anchor.

According to the video recordings of the incident, charged protesters who had gathered nearby became violent and broke a walkthrough gate installed at the entrance of the building, besides smashing the entrance door. Receptionists as well as other staff inside the building were roughed up and chairs were tossed around, the footage showed.