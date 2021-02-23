Lawyers bail case: IHC asks IHCBA, IO to cooperate with JIT

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday instructed the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and investigation officer (IO) to cooperate with the joint investigation team (JIT) in the bail cases of two lawyers.

A division bench of the court, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani, heard the post-arrest bail cases of lawyers Nazia Bibi and Naveed Malik in IHC attack case.

IHCBA President Haseeb Chaudhry and Rizwan Abbasi appeared before the court on behalf of the two lawyers. The court adjourned hearing of the case for one week with the above instructions.