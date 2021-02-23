Four women killed in attack on NGO vehicle in N Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Four women were killed and a driver sustained injuries when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the vehicle of a NGO in Ipi village in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district on Monday.

DPO Shafiullah Khan Gandapur said the gunmen attacked the vehicle of the NGO, Sabawoon, in Ipi village in Mir Ali tehsil. He said that five women working for the NGO as handicraft trainers, were driving in a vehicle in Ipi village when they came under attack. Four women identified as Naheed Bibi, Irshad Bibi, Ayesha Bibi and Javeria Bibi were killed in the attack, while Maryam Bibi miraculously escaped unhurt.