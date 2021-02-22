MoU signed to maintain parks in Hyderabad division

SUKKUR: A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed among the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and District Administration Hyderabad (DAH). Talking on the occasion, Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbass Baloch said the divisional administration has been trying to restore and enhance the existing parks in different districts of the Hyderabad division.