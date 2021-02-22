Proposals sought to upgrade Pakistan Railways’ school and hospital

Pakistan Railways Karachi Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Hanif Gul has directed the management of a school and hospital under the Pakistan Railways to submit proposals for upgrading the facilities so that funds could be obtained from the federal government’s Public Sector Development Programme.

He visited the Pakistan Railways School near Kala Pul and Hassan Hospital in Karachi on Saturday. According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Railways, Gul was briefed regarding facilities and services delivered by both the set-ups. "Governance model of railways entails provision of health and education facilities to its employees and their children," he remarked as he admired the infrastructure of both the facilities.

The divisional superintendent also enquired after the injured officials in the emergency ward and lauded their services and contributions. "Employees and workers are the assets of the Pakistan Railways as the wheels of our trains cannot move forward without their relentless efforts," he commented.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways Chairman Habib ur Rehman Gillani travelled from the City Station to Orangi in the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR)-II on Friday. The chairman reviewed the entire railways' infrastructure, especially the right-of-way and retrieved land along the 14 kilometres between the two stations. KCR Project Director Ameer Mohammad Daudpota apprised him about the renovation work going on at some stations.