close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
February 21, 2021

Protesters block Kohat road for hours

National

BR
Bureau report
February 21, 2021

PESHAWAR: Angry people on Saturday blocked the main Kohat Road over a land dispute in the area.

An official said that a senior police officer along with force arrived after one of the two groups having property dispute blocked Kohat road near Matani. Thousands of people remained stranded due to the blockade of the road. The official said the protesters ended the blockade after the authorities assured them to settle the issue amicably.

Meanwhile, four suspects were arrested during an operation in a park in the provincial capital. Reports said during an action in a family park in the provincial capital, four Afghan nationals were taken into custody and taken to an unknown location for an interrogation. Police officials did not confirm or deny the arrest.

Latest News

More From Pakistan