Protesters block Kohat road for hours

PESHAWAR: Angry people on Saturday blocked the main Kohat Road over a land dispute in the area.

An official said that a senior police officer along with force arrived after one of the two groups having property dispute blocked Kohat road near Matani. Thousands of people remained stranded due to the blockade of the road. The official said the protesters ended the blockade after the authorities assured them to settle the issue amicably.

Meanwhile, four suspects were arrested during an operation in a park in the provincial capital. Reports said during an action in a family park in the provincial capital, four Afghan nationals were taken into custody and taken to an unknown location for an interrogation. Police officials did not confirm or deny the arrest.