Upgradation of Karachi Zoo on the cards to meet global standards

Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Sindh Syed Najam Ahmad Shah and Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed visited the Karachi Zoo on Friday to ensure the wellbeing of animals and to monitor the facilities being provided to the visitors and all other administrative issues.

The secretary said the Karachi Zoo was an excellent recreational facility for the residents of the city and there was a need to upgraded facilities there to meet the global standards on an urgent basis.

Shah and Laeeq instructed the relevant persons to establish a special cage for the bear at the earliest, and directed them to provide all medical facilities and complete natural habitat to the animals.

"Regular medical check-ups of the animals and special food items should be provided to the captive animals and birds on a regular basis."

They reviewed the construction work being done at the zoo and directed to auction the shops. While giving a briefing, the project director said that all works under PC-I of the zoo’s renovation work had been completed.

Shah said the Karachi Zoological Gardens was an excellent place for entertainment as well as for useful information and knowledge. He added that all the nutritional and medical needs of the animals should be taken care of in the best possible way and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that a committee headed by Senior Director Sports, Culture and Recreation Mansoor Qazi would supervise the pace and quality of the uplift work. The two also visited the historical Mughal Garden in the zoo.