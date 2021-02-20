close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
February 20, 2021

Abid to take on Heera in Punjab Open Tennis final

Sports

February 20, 2021

LAHORE: Muhammad Abid will take on Heera Ashiq in the final of the Gobi's Paints Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2021 here at the PLTA Courts on Saturday (today).

In the men's singles semifinals, Abid excelled against Ahmad Kamil and won the encounter with a score of 6-2, 6-4.

Seasoned campaigner Heera faced tough resistance from Imran Bhatti of Lahore Gymkhana before winning the encounter 6-3, 6-7, 10-6.

In the U-12 semifinals, sensational Ameer Mazari overpowered spirited Zohaib Afzal Malik 4-1, 4-1 while Haniya Minhas defeated Omer Jawad 5-3, 4-1.

