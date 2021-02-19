KP includes quinoa farming project in ADP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has agreed to include a quinoa farming project in the provincial Annual Development Plan (ADP). Quinoa grain is a high protein crop known in the world for its health benefits and value for money. Its production can bring 15 times more revenue to the country than the traditional crops cultivated here. The meeting concluded an agreement that a delegation of ICBA would visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and explore the possibility of quinoa plantation in Mardan region.