IHC suspends FDE teachers’ repatriation notification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended a notification of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Islamabad dated December 11, 2020 pertaining to repatriation of teachers on deputation and summoned the director general FDE in person on next hearing. The court said apparently the FDE order couldn't be sustained and asked its DG to explain on the next hearing why such a notification was issued.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case on a petition moved by deputation teachers against their repatriation. The chief justice observed the teachers on deputation could join their duties from Thursday (18 February) under the wedlock policy.

The court issued a stay order against the FDE notification which had directed the teachers to go back to their parent departments in provinces. Expressing annoyance, the court observed the FDE director legal had no knowledge of law, adding that the director had been trying to misguide this court. The teachers were forced to stage a sit-in near D-Chowk due to one-sided decisions, the chief justice noted. The court asked why the teachers working here before 2006 are being perturbed and adjourned the hearing till March 9.