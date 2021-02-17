Bilawal, Gilani discuss Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani discussed overall political and economic situation in the country during a telephonic conversation on Tuesday. The upcoming Senate elections, especially the political strategy regarding election of Yusuf Raza Gilani to the Senate from Islamabad, as joint candidate of PDM, was discussed in detail. The issue of the production order of the detained parliamentarians was also discussed during the telephonic conversation between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Yusuf Raza Gilani and it was decided to write a letter to the speaker National Assembly in this regard. Yusuf Raza Gilani said that he is the candidate of democracy and democratic forces and hoped that all the democracy-loving lawmakers will vote for him in the Senate elections. Meanwhile, the PPP MNA Syed Naveed Qamar also called on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The meeting discussed the party’s performance in the legislation process as well as parliamentary proceedings.