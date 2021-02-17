Man shot dead over enmity

LAHORE:An elderly man was shot dead over an old enmity in the Shafiqabad police area on Tuesday.

A murder case has been registered against the accused persons on the complaint of Mazhar Ali, son of the deceased Talal Syed. The complainant told police that his father along with two other people was coming back home after having dinner at the place of his friend on Ravi Road. The suspects, including Ejaz Ahmad, Aizaz Ahmad, Akbar Hussain and Sarbuland Khan shot him dead on Ravi Road.

He said that the suspects killed his father because a brother of the accused persons was murdered in 2012. His father was accused in the case and he was also imprisoned in the case.

suicide: A 35-year-old man, unidentified so far, apparently committed suicide by electrocution at Badami Bagh on Tuesday. He climbed an electricity pole and suffered an electricity shock after touching the electricity wires. As a result, he died. The electricity wires also caught fire. A police team removed the body to morgue. They also collected forensic evidence from place of the incident. Initial investigations suggested that the man might have committed suicide.

arrested: Three suspected robbers were arrested by CIA Kotwali on Tuesday.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Fahad Hamid, Tanveer and Shahzad Ahmad. Police recovered 11 mobile phones, cash and illegal weapons from them. The arrested accused would enter houses or offices and loot the citizens at gunpoint. They had also allegedly robbed an office of State Life Insurance Corporation a few years back. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

Meanwhile, three suspected robbers were arrested by a team of Dolphin Squad at Green Town. They were standing at a point on College Road in a bid to loot citizens. On seeking the Dolphin Squad officials, the suspects had fled away from the crime scene and hid themselves in a nearby housing society.

Man robbed: A man was deprived of valuables worth Rs0.1 million and a motorbike at Shahdara by robbers on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Naseer Ahmad was on his way to work on the motorbike. As he reached near Darbar Baba Sada Hussain, two unidentified suspected suspects intercepted him. They robbed him of cash, valuables, and the bike at gunpoint and fled. Later, police arrested them and seized illegal weapons and motorcycle from their possession.