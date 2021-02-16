Representation sought for youth in Mardan DRC

MARDAN: The Mardan Youth Parliament passed several resolutions in its 10th session convened at the Town Hall here on Monday.

The resolutions sought a ban on polythene bags, cut in examination fees for students, restoration of a child protection unit, establishment of the youth centre at tehsil level and representation of youth in the dispute resolution council (DRC).

The meeting was chaired by MYP speaker Syed Sher Shah and was attended by Commissioner of Mardan Division Muntazir Khan, District Youth Officer Usman Khan, vice-president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce (FPCCI) Nawaz Mandori, chairman, MYP Irshad Ahmed, social worker Haris Khan, council members Ghulam Habib, Abbas Khan, Riaz-ur-Rehman, Hamza Mohmand, Amjad Khan, Faisal Bakhtiar, Umair Shah, Haider Khan, Naresh Kumar, Imran, Majid and other officials.

Addressing the meeting, the members said that the exams of ninth, tenth, and intermediate classes were discontinued last year due to coronavirus but the Mardan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education had received more than Rs30 million from more than 2,27,454 candidates in connection with the examination fees.

They demanded reduction in the fees at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum).

The speakers also demanded a complete ban on plastic bags in the district and said that despite the government ban, plastic bags are being sold openly due to which the environment was deteriorating along with the closure of drains.

Addressing the session, Commissioner Muntazir Khan appreciated the efforts of Mardan Youth Parliament and said that youths were an asset to the nation. He said that youths have to support the administration to eradicate corruption and other ills.

The senior official added that they were using resources to make Mardan a clean and eco-friendly city. He added the administration would extend all possible cooperation to the Youth Parliament for resolving the issues facing the youth.